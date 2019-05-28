North Scott High School holds first-ever military signing day

Eight high school seniors at North Scott Senior High School in Eldridge, IA have committed to serving in the military.

Tuesday afternoon, students, faculty, and their families gathered at the school for the first ever military senior signing day. Four students enlisted in the Navy, three in the Army National Guard and one in the Army. The students will leave to begin their service after graduation.

The event was put on by North Scott teacher Cherie Henningsen along with coordination with the AUSA. The Eldridge VFW was also in attendance.