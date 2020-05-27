North Scott High School students complete 'student-built' home

North Scott High School students virtually celebrated the completion of their student-built home in Eldridge on Tuesday.

(KWQC)

“Every year I walk into the house and I’m still amazed at what these guys have done,” James Simmons, program coordinator of the Student Built Home, said.

The students spent the school year building the $350,000 three bedroom house from the ground up, gaining valuable hands-on experience.

“They assist the kids, but the kids are the ones pounding the nails and setting cabinets, setting doors, setting trim, siding the house, putting on shingles. They’re nailing on electrical boxes,” Simmons said.

Throughout the course, students get the opportunity to learn all aspects of home construction.

“That’s why we got done so fast. We were able to stay busy. Siding wise, it was somebody on one side, somebody on another side, while someone else was inside doing something else,” Jason Cousino, Instructor of Student Built Home said, “They had to do a few things a few times, but that’s alright. You did it wrong three times, get it right the fourth, you know how not to do it three times.”

Both Simmons and Cousino agree that the skills they gain from this program will be valuable for years to come.

“Some of them will decide to enter the trades, some of them won’, but they’ll all use these skills in their own homes,” Simmons said, "They’re always going to look when they drive by that street, they’ll be telling their kids, 'hey kids see that house right there? I built that.'”

$14,250 of scholarships were given to students in the program on Tuesday with help from Diamond Builders and Quad Cities Builders and Remodelers Association.

Once the house is sold, the proceeds will go back into the program.