North Scott High School to start apprenticeship through Gov. Reynold’s future ready program

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave her Condition of the State address Tuesday morning. She said she wants to add funding to “Iowa Future Ready”, a group that hosted summits last fall in the Quad Cities.

The program directs resources where they're most-needed. It looks at high-demand jobs like computer programmers and electricians and educates Iowans about the jobs available.

North Scott High School is now using resources from the future ready program. Right now, they're working with the state to get apprenticeships underway.

When North Scott Junior Myah Herrington first started learning about welding, she didn’t like it, but after a while she grew to have a passion for it.

“My grandpa started me from day one on everything,” said Herrington.

Since then, she's done everything to learn from her teacher David Linnenbrink.

“The beginning, it was pretty rough, but now that I have the best teacher in the world, who's been helping me,” said Herrington.

It's from Linnenbrink's class she learned that her passion doesn't have to just stop in the classroom.

“The level of excitement to get into the apprenticeship, to take college courses, to get more training in welding has been really tremendous,” said David Linnenbrink, Industrial Technology Teacher at North Scott. “I think it's just going to continue to grow throughout the years,”

The welding program has been something North Scott has offered for ten years. The school is now hoping they will be able to take students to the next level by connecting them with local employers.

Once students sign up for the welding program at North Scott, they will be enrolled into a college class at Eastern Iowa Community College like Myah is right now. After completing the class, they will get a certificate. In the summer of their junior year, they can work full time for a local business to gain experience. As part of the apprenticeship, they will also have to agree to work for a local business for a year.

“I freaked out because I was like what, I don't know what's going on,” said Herrington “Then I got more information about it and this is actually happening,”

The school is still working to build relationships with local businesses and finding out what skills are needed.

“We just know that's important to help our community grow to help the employers in the area,” said Shane Knoche, Principal at North Scott High School. “Prepare our students for a more successful transition from high school,”

For Myah, it's a chance to also get out in the community.

“I don't like sitting at the computer or at the desk all the time. I like hands on work,” said Herrington.

Work that she hopes to turn into a career one day.

“I did not know what I wanted to do for the rest of my life and I finally found it,” said Herrington.

Along with welding, the school plans to have a construction and trade, and manufacturing apprenticeship. North Scott also plans to start promoting the apprenticeship at freshman orientation.