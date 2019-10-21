North Scott School District offers new app

Students and parents in the North Scott Community School District have a new way to connect with a new app.

The district announced Monday that it has launched the app called CMS4Schools Touch. The app allows district administrators to send messages on multiple platforms using push notifications.

The free app provides access to school calendars, events, contact information administrators and teachers, important documents, menus, and more. It will also allow students to display a digital version of their school ID badge on a mobile device.

The app is available for iOS, Android and Windows devices.