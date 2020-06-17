North Scott School District plans for education of students in fall

The future of education in schools this fall is a question school districts are trying to figure out.

At North Scott Community School District, plans for educating the roughly 3,200 students are already underway.

"There's going to be new norms. There are a lot of things that are going to be different. For example we know all of our teachers pre-k to 12 will have to have an online component to their daily and what they do every day now," North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting said.

As part of the Return to Learn plan, the Iowa Dept. of Education created three models for districts to consider:

-Continue Learning (online): All districts and accredited nonpublic schools must have a plan for offering Continuous Learning and

requiring the participation of students as schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year. This learning plan can

be used in an emergency, such as the resurgence of COVID-19, or under another circumstance in which it is

not possible for students to be in the building receiving instruction.

-Hybrid Learning (mixed): All districts and accredited nonpublic schools may choose to offer educational services through a hybrid

model of Continuous Learning and On-Site Learning for at least some portion of the 2020-21 school year.

This means services are offered both remotely and at physical school locations. The Hybrid model may allow

for social distancing while partially reopening school buildings to provide educational services.

-On-site Delivery: All districts and accredited nonpublic schools may also choose to move to on-site provision of educational

services as part of their Return-to-Learn Plan, as long as it is deemed safe by public health officials and the

school has actively planned for appropriate health and safety measures.

"We analyze all three of those of leadership, student and staff health, curriculum. There's a number of areas we have our administrative team working on and getting surveys out to staff and families to get more information to try and answer as many of those questions as best we can by the time August rolls around," Stutting said.

But as state health guidelines continue to evolve, the plans continue to be a work in progress.

"A lot of people want their kids back face to face and we all hope the environment we're in in August will allow that to take place," Stutting said, "Whether they can be face to face or they need to be online type of format, we're going to educate kids. When August 25 rolls around, there will be an education for North Scott kids."

Iowa school districts must submit a preliminary Return to Learn plan to the state's Dept. of Education by July 1.