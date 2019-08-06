North Scott community held hands to honor emergency service workers and lost loved ones



Nearly 200 North Scott community members lined up holding hands to honor emergency service workers and lost loved ones during National Night Out on Tuesday.

The North Scott community lined up and held hands to remember and honor emergency service workers and loved ones they've lost during its National Night Out event on Tuesday. (KWQC)

National Night Out is a day to promote police-community partnerships and make neighborhoods safer places to live all across the country.

During the North Scott Night Out, kids and adults alike took a bus and tractor out to a bike path next to the cornfields.

Along this path, they wrote messages to commemorate loved ones who were lost too soon.

Afterward, the community lined up along the path and held hands as a drone flew past to remember and honor emergency service workers and loved ones.

One of the event hosts said community-police gatherings like National Night Out can help for future tragic situations like the country has seen all too often lately.

"All too often we have to see emergency personnel during worst case scenarios,” said April Rus, President of North Scott Community Enhancement. “And I feel this really places the community with emergency personnel in a positive light. So that way if they are ever needed, then that familiarity is already there and maybe it's not such a scary situation."

One of the neighbors who lives across the path told TV6 she wishes everyone could show solidarity.

“It’s a night out to remember the loved ones we’ve lost here and in El Paso and in Ohio,” said Judi Kroeger.

Rock Island, Moline and East Moline also took part in National Night Out with their own events.

