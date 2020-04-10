North Scott seniors pick up caps and gowns

Graduation, it's milestone parents and students look forward to, but with the coronavirus, many ceremonies remain unknown. Friday morning, North Scott High School seniors got to pick up their caps and gowns.

North Scott students pick up caps and gowns for graduation. (KWQC)

"This is it, this is her last year of high school and I'm super excited, said Regina VanAcker, mother of a student.

One by one, cars pulled up to the parking lot of the high school in Elridge. Students signed up in advance, waited in their car and were handed their caps and gowns. The special day was set up by the school and Dustin James, owner of Moments with Class.

"She is graduating this year. So it's our last one at home. I'm really excited that she's getting this opportunity to be able to pick it up," Regina VanAcker said.

"At the end of the day, this is the seniors getting the cap and gown. Cap and gown, it's that item of recognition and trophy of their accomplishments," James said.

The clothing item meaning more now than ever.

"Honestly, I can't believe that I've made it this far. To be able to hold this in my hand and say that I've graduated high school actually," Bailey VanAcker , senior at North Scott said.

Even if getting the gowns was not how some expected to receive it.

"I've been looking forward to doing that since I was a Freshman. It's weird like you'd expect you are supposed to be at school, Joie Stoefen, senior at North Scott.

Regardless, the school continues to be Lancer Strong.

"It's definitely a great feeling even given the unique circumstance. We are proud of the achievements they've had along the way and how they are handling this adversity with the current situation," Jake Stoefen, father of a student said.

As many are holding out hope that somehow the coronavirus pandemic might be contained in time.

"It's hard to think that we might not get to have that moment, but again we want everyone to be safe and healthy," Anne Stoefen, a mother of a student said.

"We are planning to have something no matter what for these seniors because they've earned it and they deserve it and we miss them," Shane Knoche, North Scott High School Principal said.

As of now, Knoche says classes will resume May 1 dependent on what Governor Kim Reynolds says. Graduation is planned for May 31 at the Taxslayer Center in Moline unless health officials recommend otherwise.

