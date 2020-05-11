North Scott still providing meals for students, with policy changes

The North Scott Community School District says it will continue to provide meals for students while schools are shut down.

The district is making changes, now announcing any student can get meals regardless of what school in the district they attend. Existing procedures for meal prep, storage, service, and sanitation will remain unchanged.

Meals will be served in a grab and go style. They will be providing one meal for the day of pick-up and then additional meals for the time until the next meal drop-off.