North Scott teachers visit their students

North Scott teachers spent the afternoon driving around their district showing solidarity and support for their students. Elementary and secondary teachers, along with district staff members passed through Eldridge waving to students along the way. They say it was a way to see their students from a safe distance and spread some smiles along the way. Even though students will not be back in class, teachers will be holding another "spirit week" with a different theme everyday to give students something to look forward to while they are home.