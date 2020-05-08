NorthPark Mall to reopen Friday; "People are ready to safely get back"

NorthPark Mall is reopening on Friday, May 8 following the governor's recent lifted restrictions announcement.

"The center’s re-opening plans include significantly enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on frequent touchpoints, to make sure guests and employees feel comfortable and at ease with the return to business," officials said in a release.

Additionally, signage and other safeguards will be put in place to make sure social distancing and other precautionary measures are being followed.

“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to NorthPark Mall,” said Jerry Jones, Senior Property Manager, NorthPark Mall. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes and more.”

Officials say while not all stores are reopening on Friday, you can view the list of stores as they announce their openings at this link.

Stores opening on Friday:

- Dry Goods

- Von Maur

- Disc Replay

- Dory's Hallmark

- Hibbitts

- Shoe Dept. Encore

- Gulliver's Travel, by appointment

- Chick-Fil-A, curbside also available

Retail to go/curbside pickup:

- Olive Garden, curbside and delivery

- NorthPark Food Pantry

- First Midwest Bank, lobby closed, drive up & ATM open

The mall's hours will be:

Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.