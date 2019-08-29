Increased solar activity and a new moon will help create Northern Lights as far south as St Louis on Labor Day morning. Best viewing times will be between midnight and 4am. You will want to get away from city lights and the more north you are, the better. We should have clear skies locally and temps in the 60s making this one of the better viewing opportunities as opposed to those cold winter sightings.
Northern Lights Viewing Possible Monday Morning
