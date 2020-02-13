From cooks to the classroom,if you're looking for a job in education, the Northwest Illinois Education Job Fair is being held on February 29th, 2020 at Sterling High School.

The education fair is open to administrators, teachers, support staff and anyone seeking a job in the education field.

Applicants can meet with school representatives from many school districts in Northwest Illinois. Please bring copies of your resume.

To register, go to https://forms.gle/HrvFJ b8PBWtg5HAA7