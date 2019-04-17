Norwegian police save Westeros, ‘arrest’ the Night King

If you’re worried your favorite “Game of Thrones” characters won’t survive the looming battle with the Night King, you can rest easy.

Police in Trondheim, Norway, saved Westeros when they “arrested” the blue-eyed undead leader of the White Walkers Monday morning.

“Our Night’s Watch has now apprehended the man to deter any further criminal activity on his behalf,” police said in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post.

Law enforcement said it had received reports of a man in the north involved in criminal activity.

Among the complaints were destruction of a wall, cruelty to animals and threats to lay vast areas of land desolate.

His “arrest” is wonderful news for Jon Snow (Aegon Targaryen VI) and Daenerys Targaryen, who arrived in Winterfell during Sunday’s Season 8 premiere. They can now focus their armies on Cersei and the Golden Company.

Markus Ree, superintendent of Trondheim Police’s fifth division, told Newsweek a young officer donned the Night King mask for the mock arrest.

He said fun Facebook posts like these help boost engagement and aid the department when they need to reach lots of people with real information.

