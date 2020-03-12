Novel coronavirus impacts airline industry similar to post-9/11 levels

The airline industry is taking a major hit from the novel coronavirus.

According to JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes, the U.S. airline industry experienced a bigger drop in demand in the last two weeks than following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks .

Bookings for major airlines in the United States are down by over 20 percent.

Despite fewer flyers overall, it's business as usual for the Quad City International Airport, but airport officials are tracking the latest updates from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and state health departments.

"We are operating, we are open, but we are constantly staying up to date on the latest," Ashleigh Johnston, Public Relations & Marketing Manager for the Quad City International Airport said.

The QC Airport has nearly 30 arrivals and departures daily. Because those flights are all domestic, there are fewer international travelers in the airport.

"We are a little more insulated from some of the things that are happening at the larger connections. We do rely on some of our larger hubs to have the proper resources in place to do some of the screening and quarantining," Johnston said.

One traveler, who was in the Quad Cities for a business trip and headed back to Florida said he wasn't worried about traveling at this time.

"Eventually they will figure out what it is and then it'll come and go. So I'm not overly concerned about it," Mike Johnson said.

Despite business as usual, the Quad City Airport is prepared behind the scenes.

"We receive regular updates from the CDC on the latest. we can mobilize internally as needed. We are operating as usual for now. We take direction from the CDC and the state health department on if we should be doing anything different," Johnston said.

If you do have a trip planned and have concerns about traveling, one option is to contact the airline you booked through.

"To understand what your options are if you do decide you want to cancel or change your booking," Johnston said.

While some people are avoiding airports altogether, others, including young people , are continuing with their plans.

"[My wife and I] talked yesterday about the coronavirus and the options that might come up. One is if the airports get closed down, we'll get a car to drive back. Worse case would be if we got quarantine. Then I guess we would be stuck staying on a beach drinking margaritas, so we figure it's worth the risk," Terry Philips, who is headed to Florida for a wedding, said.