November Off To Second Coldest Start

As you probably could have guessed November 2019 is cold and snowy thus far. While we likely won't break records for cold or for most snow on for the month, we will likely be close. So far we are the 5th snowiest November through 11/13 and 2nd coldest through 11/13. We have a long way to go before we break the snowfall record of 18.4" we set last year for the whole month. And also a long way to go before set the record for coldest November at 30.1° in 1976. If the month ended today our 32.5° average temp would make this the 7th coldest on record. Here's to warmer thoughts!