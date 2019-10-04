Friday was Disease Intervention Specialist recognition day, honoring those who educate the public about S.T.D.'s.

Number of S.T.D.'s on the rise, with syphilis rising 370% over the last 10 years.

Mary Costello is one of the seven state D.I.S. workers to cover 99 counties in Iowa, in charge of nearly 500 cases each year! A big part of her job is making phone calls that none of us would want to get, "I'm Mary with the Iowa Department of Public Health. I'm calling to let you know you may have been exposed to sexually transmitted infection."

This is what Mary Costello has been doing for the last 13 years, helping thousands of people get through their sexually transmitted infection and letting their partners know as well, "really anyone can have an STI, a sexually transmitted infection. Sometimes we use the phrase sexually transmitted disease because sometimes people like the word infection better because the word infection seems like something that can go away while disease feels like something you may have forever."

The issue is, not all S.T.I.'s have symptoms, "sometimes the symptoms like syphilis are very limited where someone has a sore at the point of contact, it's not painful or itchy and it's there for a few days they put either nothing or cream on it and it goes away. And then within a few weeks or months after that, they sometimes will develop a rash which can be a traditional trash on hands or feet or more localized or non-traditional. Again, not painful or itchy so people don't recognize what it's from."

If left untreated, those symptoms could have long-lasting effects, including infertility. The number of S.T.I.'s on the rise. Although Costello doesn't know why exactly, it could be partly due to resources getting cut. "Some of the funding streams have changed or even just what programs are available. But we did lose some family planning clinics and that has affected many of the rural areas."

However, over the past few years, Costello has seen her way to reach someone, become easier, "it used to be you'd look people up through the phone book and sometimes you'd look them up or their family members or someone connected to them. In this day and age with cell phones and having a difficult time sometimes locating them through a phone, we're able to locate them through Facebook, Instagram, snapchat, however people are connecting."

Costello, an unseen warrior making sure we are all safe. D.I.S. workers doing "whatever we can do to make the community or keep the community healthy."

In Iowa, the number of S.T.I.'s has been growing exponentially over the last ten years. Syphilis the infection with the largest change: a 370% increase since 2008.

Costello says the best way to prevent yourself from getting infected is by using protection every time you have sexual contact with someone else.

To find a clinic near you, you can contact your local or state's health department. It's recommended you get tested every 6-12 months unless you are in a single-partner relationship.