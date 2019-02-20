Number of cars spray painted in Davenport

Vandalism in Davenport and Bettendorf is popping up in the form of spray-painting on cars.

As police look into it, some of the people affected aren't happy with this 'artwork' on their cars.

Kim Noftsker is now keeping an extra eye on her daughter's truck after she was alerted it was vandalized.

“Friend of mine that lives about a block away sent me a message on Facebook and told me I don't know how to tell you, but your truck has been spray painted,” said Noftsker.

There’s no other damage besides the spray paint, but Noftsker says she just doesn't understand.

“My daughter's truck it was given to her by my mother that had passed away a couple years ago,” said Noftsker.

A police report has since been filed but, Noftsker is not the only one seeing these painted images. Tim Lofgren, the owner of Total Detailing Auto Spa in Bettendorf just helped removed a similar image.

“On the side of the door, it was probably a foot square and it was painted on,” said Lofgren. “I think it was fresh the day before and we were able to remove that and polish it,”

Although many are not sure what the images mean. Removing it from your vehicle on your own isn't something mechanics are suggesting. Under careful conditions, Lofgren spray-painted a car to demonstrate how they remove it.

“Simply going to take a little acetone and I’m going to wipe it off,” said Lofgren.

With a little bit of polish, the paint is gone. As police investigate the people behind this, Noftsker says she's going to be more aware of her surroundings.

“I’ve never had a break in or anything like that or vandalism or anything like that. That’s why I was kind of surprised, it's just a very quiet area,” said Noftsker.

She also hopes the bad guys are caught, so her daughter can enjoy the truck that her grandmother left for her.

“Disheartening because my mom had wanted my daughter to have that vehicle and then to have that happen to it. We were both really sad, my daughter was upset, but I said it's okay honey, we'll get it off somehow,” said Noftsker.

Noftsker also says neighbors tell her they have heard the same thing happening in the bathrooms at Duck Creek Park.

Police say if you see anything out of the ordinary in your neighborhood to call them, so they can get to the bottom of these cases.