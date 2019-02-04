Number of flu cases in Iowa now considered widespread

The number of flu cases in Iowa is now considered widespread.

Nineteen schools in Iowa have reported more than 10 percent in flu absences. The number of patients admitted to hospital in the last week because of the flu has also skyrocketed.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that the flu is now widespread in 45 states. That is up from 36 a week ago.

Nationally, two more children have died of complications from the flu, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths to 24 this season.

Those most at risk for developing complications include young children, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.