Mass. nurse adopts baby who was left alone at the hospital for months

Liz Smith, a pediatric nurse, had her dream of becoming a mother fulfilled after she adopted her now two-year-old daughter, Gisele.

The pair first crossed paths in 2016 when Smith first met Gisele at the Massachusetts hospital where she worked

Gisele was born premature to a mother who used drugs and the baby struggled with health issues.

The child also had no visitors at the hospital for several months.

"A few of the nurses at Franciscan Children's approached me and said, 'Liz, have you met Gisele?' I said, 'No, why?' They said, 'She needs a medical foster home. And you two are the perfect pair,' and I said, 'I don't know. I have never considered fostering or adoption.' A week later, literally Giselle crossed my path in a stroller and we locked eyes. And that was it," explained Smith.

Gisele went to live with Smith in 2017.

And after Massachusetts terminated the parental rights of Gisele’s biological mom and dad, Smith formally adopted the girl last October.

Smith says Gisele’s health is stable and continues to improve.

