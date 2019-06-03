Nurses get BOGO deals Tuesday at Chipotle

Nurses can get special, one-day deals at Chipotle restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, June 4.

Any nurse with a valid nursing license or ID can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad or order of tacos with the purchase of an entree of equal or greater value.

The nurse appreciation promotion is valid at all Chipotle locations from open to close on Tuesday and is not valid on online, mobile, or fax orders or combined with other coupons and promotions.

In the Quad Cities, there are Chipotle locations in Davenport and in Moline, Illinois, according to the company’s website.