Nurses walk through flood waters to help a hospice patient

Going above and beyond two Moline Hospice Compassus nurses brave flood waters to help a patient in need. That patient's daughter is showing her gratitude. The family and nurses say they now share a special bond.

“All the way this way, about a mile, well my parents, but I’m staying there while my mom is sick to help her,” said Melissa Roberson, the patient’s daughter.

It’s become a routine for Melissa Roberson to push her boat to get to her mother's house since the flooding began. As she navigates the boat, she takes in the view of Campbell’s Island in East Moline. Homes just like her mother's sit underwater. The ride home feels a little longer on some days.

“When it's windy, it can be no fun. The wind was so bad last week,” said Roberson.

It was also last week when her mother needed some help.

“She was cancer free for over five years and then it came back,” said Roberson.

Roberson says she contacted her mother's hospice nurse Stephanee Petersen letting her what was going on, but because of the weather and flooding, she asked the team to come out the next day.

“All of a sudden I start getting text messages from her. Them taking pictures by the water and in the water,” said Roberson.

Petersen and her Nursing Assistant Ta Peterson walked through three feet of flood water.

“It's not about the quality of life, her staying in her home is about giving her a quality of life,” said Petersen.

Petersen says it was just the right thing to do.

“I don't feel we did anything extraordinary, this should be standard,” said Petersen.

Roberson has since shared the good deed on her Facebook and the post has over 100 likes.

“They didn't have to do that, it's not company policy for them to go through flood waters. That was purely their decision if they didn't want to do it, nobody would have come,” said Roberson.

Roberson’s goal is to show they are still good people out there.

“They were just willing to do whatever they had to do to get to her and that means a lot,” said Roberson.

Even if those good people don't think they are doing anything extraordinary.

“I will always provide people with exceptional care because that's what healthcare should be doing,” said Petersen.

Roberson says her mother is taking things one day at a time. She also says seeing her mother on hospice has been hard, but because of the two nurses they have lifted a weight off her and her father’s back and made this difficult journey a little easier to go through.

