Nursing home staff encouraged, filmed fight between dementia patients, NC police say

Three former assisted living facility workers in North Carolina are accused of encouraging residents to fight each other. (Source: WGHP/Tribune/CNN)

Police said they encouraged residents to fight each other, and one of them allegedly assaulted one of the elderly residents.

The victims suffer from dementia, the Winston-Salem Journal reports.

On June 21, a family member of a person living at the Danby House assisted living facility contacted Winston-Salem Police, claiming three employees abused their loved one and another person.

"We are clearly aware of two specific incidents,” said Lt. Gregory Dorn with the Winston-Salem Police Department. “I think as it began, it was disclosed to us pretty quickly.”

Then-employee Marilyn McKey, 32, allegedly pushed a 73-year-old woman into her room, something authorities said fellow employees Tonacia Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Jordan, 26, witnessed.

"The two people standing by watching this, they’re part of the crime, by not helping or doing anything about it," Dorn said.

According to court documents, the three women also recorded two patients getting into a fight, and then even encouraged it.

"With the other verbal evidence from witnesses and workers, we were able to put together the case," Dorn said.

The three women were fired in June after Danby House learned about the allegations. They were arrested in October.

McKey has been charged with two counts of assault on an individual with a disability. Tyson and Jordan have been charged with one count each of assault on an individual with a disability.

In a statement, representatives from Danby House said: “Danby House has a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care … Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”

Investigators are working to find out if there are additional victims in the case.

Danby House said there has been a leadership change at the facility since the alleged incidents took place.

