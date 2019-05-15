OSF HealthCare warns of potential phone scam

OSF HealthCare is issuing a warning about a potential phone scam making use of its caller ID.

OSF HealthCare officials say someone reached out to them, claiming they received a call from what appeared to be OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center. The caller then asked for credit card information.

The suspected scam has been reported to Monmouth police, but OSF officials say they want the public to be aware these calls are taking place. They say if you receive a call like this, hang up, especially if you have had no interaction with a department at the medical center.

If you are concerned the call may be legitimate, officials say to call OSF's main switchboard at (309) 734-3141 and ask the operator to connect you to a specific department the scammer might have mentioned. They say you should not call the number provided during the original call. You are also encouraged to report any potential scam calls to the Monmouth Police Department.