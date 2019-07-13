Obama congratulates woman he once freed from prison for making the dean’s list

Danielle Metz will be forever thankful for former President Barack Obama.

After all, he gave her a second chance at life when he granted her clemency in 2016. Her latest stride towards rebuilding her life has taken her to the dean’s list at Southern University.

“You don’t know what you did for me,” she imagined herself telling Obama during an interview with USA Today. “I’m finally coming into my own. I made the honor roll.”

To her surprise, Obama saw that interview. He was so moved by Metz’s progress, he penned a letter congratulating her for her success.

“I am so proud of you, and am confident that your example will have a positive impact for others who are looking for a second chance,” Obama wrote to Metz. “Tell your children I say hello, and know that I’m rooting for all of you.”

When Metz was 26, she was sentenced to three life sentences and an additional 20 years for her involvement in her husband's drug distribution.

Even before she gained her freedom, Metz had already recommitted herself to education. She earned her GED while imprisoned.

She became a 50-year-old freshman shortly after she left prison and earned a 3.75 GPA her second semester.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.