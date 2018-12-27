Obamas have been named most admired man and woman in America

The votes are in and the Obamas win. The former president and first lady have been named the most admired man and woman in America.

Barack Obama tops the Gallup poll for the 11th year in a row.

He is now one first-place finish short of tying Dwight Eisenhower for the most times being named 'most admired'.

As for the most admired woman, Michelle Obama is at the top of America's list.

It's the first time she leads the pack, ending Hillary Clinton's run of 17 years.

Mrs. Obama finished second to the former secretary of state three times.

Over on the men's side, President Donald Trump was second on the list for the fourth year in a row. Followed by George W. Bush, Pope Francis and Bill Gates.

Behind Mrs. Obama, Oprah Winfrey was in second place, Hillary Clinton in third and Melania Trump in fourth.