Oelwein man charged with indecent exposure after police say he exposed himself to employee

An Oelwein is facing charges after he allegedly exposed his genitals at a mobile sweet corn stand in Independence.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22, police said Benjamin Weber drove to the stand at the Casey's at 1906 3rd Avenue SE. While in his vehicle paying for corn, he reportedly exposed his genitals to the sweet corn stand employee.

He was booked into the Buchanan County jail for an indecent exposure charge. He faces a secondary charge for an incident that happened on Aug. 8 at the same location, police said.

