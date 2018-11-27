Of Plows and Patience

A long and tiring day for some passengers and workers at the Quad City International Airport in Moline. Crews working lengthy hours to remove snow and ice from the runway, secondary taxiways, and other sections of the airport.

It’s estimated the airport received thirteen inches of snow in just over eight hours. The airport snow removal plan includes using large plows and equipment with brooms in order to tackle the elements.

Meanwhile, the weather certainly tested passenger patience. One businessman trying to get to Mississippi by way of Atlanta was delayed in Moline for three hours.

Another passenger was hoping to make a connecting flight in Atlanta. Her ultimate destination is Italy. She was delayed several hours.

What to do? Some passengers sipped on coffee. Others killed time by downloading podcasts on their phones. A leisurely stroll around the airport lobby was also an option, as passengers kept an eye on the flight monitors.

The airport is slowly getting back to normal. If you have booked a flight from Moline, it’s best to check in advance to be sure it is on time.

A November storm reminding us: “There’s no business like snow business.”