Off & On Snow Showers Today

Occasional flurries and snow showers will be likely today. At times visibility will be reduced, but don't expect much in the way of accumulations. We will have a half inch or less on the QC metro, while areas along highway 20 pick up close to an inch late tonight and early Tuesday morning. If a heavier burst of snow were to occur, a snow squall warning may be issued. Don't be alarmed, these are new, much like a t-storm warning, last less than an hour. They typically result in very low visibility and travel is not advised during that time frame.