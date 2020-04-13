Officer named in fatal Clinton shooting

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday released the name of the Clinton police officer involved in the fatal shooting of a man who police say led them on a car chase earlier this month.

Officer Ryan L. Livesay has been with the Clinton Police Department for about a year and three months, the DCI said in a media release.

The officer voluntarily participated in an interview with the DCI on Monday. His statement, along with other “investigative facts” collected thus far, will be forwarded to the Clinton County Attorney’s Office for review, according to the DCI.

Livesay remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. April 7.

According to an earlier media release, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 4th Avenue South and 2nd Street. The vehicle failed to stop, and officers gave chase.

The vehicle drove northbound on Highway 67 from Camanche back into Clinton, approaching the intersection of Highway 30, according to the release.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, Livesay fired his gun, striking the driver, Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Clinton.

Dau was transported to MercyOne, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Livesay was not injured.

No other information has been released.

