Officers find bullet lodged into window frame; investigate shots fired in Davenport

Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Davenport that damaged one home along East Central Park Avenue.

Police say early Thursday morning just before 2:20 a.m., they were called to the 2700 block of LeClaire Street for a report of shots being fired. Officers arrived, searched the area and did not locate any scene or damage.

Just before 7:45 a.m., officers were called to the 200 blocks of East Central Park Avenue referencing damage to a window. Upon arrival, officers found a window damaged and a bullet lodged into the window's frame.

No other damage or injuries were reported.

This incident is currently being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT”, and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”