Officers help Sterling woman deliver baby after going into labor on the road

Officers with the Sterling Police Department helped out a mother in need on Tuesday, July 23. Officers helped an expectant mother, Danielle Olalde, deliver her son.

City officials with the city of Sterling made their announcement on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"Sgt. Weber's shift had their hands full on July 23rd - literally," the post reads. "After receiving a call that a female was in labor, patrol rushed to the scene to meet Danielle Olalde, who along with her boyfriend, was pulled over on East Lincolnway ready to give birth."

City officials say Sgt. Weber and Officers Justice and Rivera jumped into action to help Danielle deliver her baby. They were able to safely deliver the healthy boy minutes before EMS and Sterling Fire arrived on the scene.

The mother and her son are both doing great according to city officials.

Sgt. Weber credits dispatcher Toshia Paarman for being ab le to get Olalde to pull over so officers could help her through labor.