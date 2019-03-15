Officers salute as East Moline ISP K-9 is put down

The Illinois State Police District 7 post in East Moline said goodbye to one of its retired K-9 officers on Friday.

“It was a sad day today,” the ISP office posted on Facebook, explaining that Cain the dog, 16, had to be put down because of failing health.

The Facebook post contains a photo showing Cain greeted with a hero’s welcome by local, county and state officers as he arrived Friday at a veterinarian’s office to be euthanized.

Cain served from June 2007 to November 2013 next to his handler, Trooper Dan Erickson.

Cain was responsible for detecting over 40 kilograms of cocaine, hundreds of pounds of cannabis, multiple detections of heroin, meth, and cocaine, according to the Facebook post, which describes the dog as a member of the force.

“It is always hard when you lose your best friend. It is something different when you lose a partner that was there to protect and serve next to you.”