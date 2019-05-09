Officers save turtle along I-74 in LeRoy, Illinois

Officials with the LeRoy, Illinois Police Department took to Facebook to share their unique call on I-74.

Officials say they were sent there by Metcom after callers witnessed a large turtle on the interstate.

"Callers were concerned it would cause an accident and/or be killed," the post said.

Police were able to safely get the turtle and take the turtle to a safe place. There, officials called IDOT and officials with IDOT were able to get there and take the turtle to a safe place.