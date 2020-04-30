Officials: 10 of Henry County's coronavirus cases tied to outbreak at Tyson plant in Joslin

The Henry County Health Department has confirmed that 10 of its 45 confirmed coronavirus cases are tied to an outbreak at the Tyson Plant in Joslin.

The health department said on its Facebook page the 10 cases include seven plant employees and three people who have been in close contact with plant employees.

“We are releasing this information not to raise fear, but to urge local residents to remain cautious and vigilant when it comes to community mitigation efforts and remaining in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order to ‘Stay-A-Home,’ go out for essential trips only, observe social distancing of at least 6 feet, wear a face covering when in public places, cover coughs and wash hands frequently,” Duane Stevens, public health administrator of the Henry and Stark County health departments, said in the Facebook post.

On Wednesday, Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said there were about 92 confirmed cases and two deaths involving Rock Island County residents tied to the outbreak in Joslin.

Ludwig said employees of Tyson also live in other Illinois and Iowa counties and it is the responsibility of the employee’s home county to follow up on cases.

