Officials: Cannabis sales generated more than $10 million in tax revenue in January

The Illinois Department of Revenue announced Monday that cannabis sales generated more than $10 million in tax revenue during the month of January.

According to department officials, sales generated $7,332,058 in cannabis tax revenue, with an additional $3,147,928.29 generated in retail sales tax revenue.

Governor J.B. Pritzker's recently released budget estimated the state of Illinois would collect $28 million in cannabis tax revenue during the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. Officials say Monday's announcement puts the state on track to surpass that estimate.

Officials say once administrative fees are accounted for, 45 percent of the cannabis tax revenue will be reinvested in "communities disproportionately impacted by the failed war on drugs" and used to fund substance abuse and mental health programs.

The sales tax revenue will be divided between the state's general revenue fund and the local governments where purchases were made.

"Today marks another milestone in the successful launch of Illinois' legal cannabis industry. Our goal has been to build the nation's most socially equitable program that includes new opportunities for the communities most harmed by the failed war on drugs. Revenue raised in this first month will soon begin flowing back into those communities to begin repairing the damage done by the failed policies of the past and creating new opportunities for those who have been left behind for far too long," said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor to Governor Pritzker for Cannabis Control.

Officials say as the industry matures, revenues are estimated to grow to $127 million in fiscal year 2021, of which $46 million will go to general funds.