Officials: Driver crashes car into CGH Medical Center in Sterling

The condition of a driver is unknown after officials say he crashed his vehicle into CGH Medical Center.

Officials with CGH Medical Center say around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, a vehicle crashed into the south wing wall of CGH Medical Center. Officials say this was below the Ryberg which was recently occupied by the Observation Unit. Just recently the unit had been moved, so no patients were in the area at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, officials say the driver left the vehicle and was apprehended two blocks away by the Sterling Police Department. The driver's condition is not known.

“We are very lucky that none of our patients, staff members or community members were hurt during this incident,” said Dr. Paul Steinke, CGH President and CEO. The Ryberg Auditorium is used regularly each day for community meetings, hospital classes, department meetings, and more. “This situation could have been so much worse. I thank everyone that was on duty at the time of the incident. Also, we thank our entire CGH Plant Operations department who was called in, had the area cleared by 8 am and began reconstructing the wall.”

A structural engineer had arrived at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday to assess the damage. There is no structural issues found based on the location of the crash.