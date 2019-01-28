Officials: Fire destroys home in Burlington after child plays with lighter

A family is without a home after a single-mobile home fire over the weekend in Burlington.

Officials were called to the 14,000 block of Washington Road just after 9:30 a.m. on Sunday for the fire. Firefighters arrived just before 9:40 a.m. to the home and found heavy smoke and fire showing. Officials were told all of those who were inside, two adults and four children, got out safely.

The fire was out at 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the mobile home is considered a total loss and damage estimate to the mobile home is $5,000 and $10,000 to its contents. There is no insurance.

The investigation into the cause of fire revealed that it was started by a child who was playing with a lighter, according to officials. The fire is considered accidental.

Fourteen Burlington firefighters responded to the fire and were assisted by firefighters from Danville, Mediapolis and West Burlington wh provided water tenders and manpower. Superior Ambulance and deputies with the Des Moines County Sheriff's Office also assisted.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

Firefighters remained on scene until 12:05 p.m.

