Officials: Georgia man stole car from gas station with car owner asleep in backseat

Sometimes, maybe it's a good thing to take a nap.

One Columbia County resident's mid-afternoon siesta may have been to their advantage after investigators with the Columbia County Sheriff's Office explained one would-be criminal.

According to the sheriff's office, a man stole a car from a Circle K on Washington Road on Friday afternoon.

Do you follow? Good. Here's where the nap comes in. So, apparently, the car's owner was asleep in the backseat of the car -- completely unaware that the car was being stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

The car owner's spouse had gone inside the convenience store when the car was lifted, the sheriff's office said.

While we cannot speculate what happened next, the sheriff's office says the car was found abandoned a short time later with the owner oblivious to what happened.

The car was safely recovered, but officials say some items from the car were stolen.

