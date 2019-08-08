Officials: Man charged after he's found in stolen truck with stolen gun and meth

An Abingdon man has been charged after officials say he was found in a stolen truck, with a stolen gun and methamphetamine.

Officials with the McDonough County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook Thursday announcing the arrest of 41-year-old Micah D. Mowen.

On Thursday, August 8, just before 3:30 a.m., a McDonough County Sheriff's deputy found Mowen resting in a vehicle at U.S. Highway 136 and Illinois Route 336 in Tennessee, Illinois. Officials say Mowen woke up and then tried to drive off. The deputy acted quickly and put Mowen's car into park.

"A short fight occurred and the Deputy deployed his TASER," the announcement read on Facebook. "The suspect fled the scene and ran into a cornfield across the street. The suspect was later identified as Micah Mowen."

Law enforcement with the Macomb Police Department, Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety, Hancock County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police put up a perimeter around the 20-acre cornfield. The Illinois State Police Air Operations also helped assist in locating Mowen in the field.

After four hours, Mowen was taken into custody.

Officials say the 2012 Ford F-150 Mowen was driving was reported stolen from Iowa. Officials also say they found a stolen .38 special handgun and 15 grams of methamphetamine in the stolen truck.

Mowen is charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer/Deputy, Resisting a Peace Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Stolen Property and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Mowen was booked in the McDonough County Jail.