Officials: Marshalltown teen died from blunt force trauma, no criminal activity involved

Investigators said that a Marshalltown teen found dead on Sunday died after suffering a significant head injury.

Corey Brown, 13, disappeared on Wednesday, January 23rd, from his home in Marshalltown. His body was discovered five days later on Sunday, January 27th, at a communications tower along West Iowa Avenue in Marshalltown.

Preliminary autopsy results reveal that Brown suffered a significant head injury and died because of a blunt force trauma injury.

The investigation reveals that Brown climbed over a secure fence to enter the tower site. Brown then climbed onto the communication

tower and fell from an undetermined distance. The fall resulted in a traumatic head injury.

Officials said there is no evidence that indicates criminal activity is connected to Brown's death.