Officials: Mississippi Valley Fair yet to cancel any grandstand acts

With multiple county fairs and festivals cancelling for this year, a big question is what will happen with the Mississippi Valley Fair which is set for the first week of August.

So far, no musical act has cancelled their performance this year. Officials expect that if shows were to cancel, performers would come back next year instead.

If you have already purchased or plan to purchase a fun card and there is a cancellation, expect either a refund or your fun card to be valid for the 2021 fair.