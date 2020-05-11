Officials: Reported child abuse cases are down, but cases are up amid pandemic

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition gave a press briefing today with a focus on child abuse amid the shutdown.

Child Abuse Worries

Brooke Hendrickx, Director of Development and Communications at the Child Abuse Council made some remarks from her council's perspective.

She says that the COVID-19 pandemic creates a perfect storm of isolation and stress that leads to increased risk of child abuse and neglect. Since most reports of child abuse come from mandated reporters such as teachers, coaches, and others who care for children, reports of abuse to agencies are down but, Hendrickx says, that doesn't mean cases are down.

The Child Abuse Council encourages anyone with contact with children to keep an eye on how they talk about their home life and report anything bad to your local agency. For additional information, you can visit their website or call them at 309-736-7170.

PERSONAL CHOICES

Ed Rivers, Director of the Scott County Health Department remarked that reopening in Iowa is beginning to phase in. Making the decision whether or not to go out, he said, should be met with a series of questions to ask yourself before you leave.

-Do I have any symptoms that suggest I am ill?

-Do I have any underlying health conditions that put me at more risk?

-Is this a necessary trip for myself or my family?

-Am I able keep at least 6 feet of physical distance between myself and others while I’m out?

-Am I able to keep my hands clean while I’m out?

He mentioned to remember that we are still in a pandemic with community spread. Every decision to go out needs to be met with careful planning to limit the spread of COVID-19

