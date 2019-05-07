Officials: Senior arrested in Cambridge; charged with making threats towards school

A senior at Cambridge Junior/Senior High School was arrested Tuesday morning after school officials became aware of what they say was a verbal threat made towards the school.

Cambridge School District Superintendent Thomas Akers did not confirm when the threat was made, only that it was brought to the attention of administrators Monday evening.

Upon learning of the threat, school officials notified law enforcement and immediately began working with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the suspect, 19-year-old William Keller, was taken into custody by authorities Tuesday morning. School officials say the arrest was not made on school grounds.

According to Superintendent Akers, a notification has not been sent to parents regarding Keller’s arrest, citing that it did not occur on school property.

Keller is charged with two counts of Threat to a School Building or Person.

He will appear in court on April 13.

