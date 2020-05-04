Officials: Some Whiteside County coronavirus cases appear to be linked to outbreak at Joslin Tyson plant

Whiteside County Health Department officials told TV6 Monday that it appears some of its confirmed coronavirus cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Tyson plant in Joslin.

“Disease investigation is ongoing, but it appears nine cases and one fatality in Whiteside County are associated with that outbreak,” Cory Law, a spokesperson for the health department, said in an email.

As of Sunday, the county is reporting 93 total cases and six deaths.

On Wednesday, officials in Rock Island County confirmed 92 cases and two deaths of Rock Island County residents that work at the plant.

Administrator Nita Ludwig said Monday there are now 96 confirmed cases. As of Sunday, the county had 469 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, health officials in Henry County confirmed 10 cases tied to the outbreak at Tyson.

As of Monday, Henry County is reporting 55 total cases.