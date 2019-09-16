Officials: Staff member removed from Aldo Leopold Intermediate School after making threats

A staff member was removed from Aldo Leopold Intermediate School after threats were made at students according to school officials. This happened on Friday, Sept. 13.

"A threat of physical harm was made against three individuals and the Burlington Community School District is working with both our local law-enforcement and other appropriate entities to ensure the safety of all," the release said on the school district's Facebook page.

Officials say the staff member has been placed on leave pending the investigation and does not have access to the building.

TV6 asked the district's superintendent if the staff member was a teacher and they could not comment on that at this time.

“This happened Friday and we met with the staff member, a student’s parent and associate and really thank goodness that the policies and practices that are in place to address situations like this worked extremely well," Burlington Community School District's Superintendent Patrick Coen tells TV6. "Really we’re very grateful to other agencies to address the situation in a timely and effective manner. “

TV6 reached out to police and police tell us that at this time there is no ongoing investigation and any further information would come from the school.

"The Burlington Community School District takes the well-being and safety of our students and staff members very seriously and will always remain an absolute priority," the school officials statement read. "The information in this statement is all that the district can provide at this time."

Superintendent Coen tells TV6 the threats were never made to anyone's face and that they did not believe the threats would be carried out, however, they took precautionary measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff. This was also to get the help needed for those involved.