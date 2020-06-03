Officials: Three charged after officials find loaded guns, crossbow in Rock Island County

Three men have been arrested after officials say they found loaded guns, ammunition, a crossbow and suspected drugs in their possession.

Officials with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office say they pulled over a vehicle on Tuesday just after 12:50 a.m. This vehicle was pulled over on 11th Street at 31st Ave. in Rock Island.

According to officials they found a loaded handgun, a loaded rifle, extra ammunition, a crossbow, edged weapons, suspected MDMA and suspected cannabis on the three men.

The men, all from Moline, were identified as 20-year-old Trystan Nelson, 20-year-old Austyn Cochuyt and 23-year-old Seth Barton according to officials.

The three are being charged with two counts of armed violence, one count of unlawful use of weapons and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. All of those are felony charges.

The bond for each of them was set at $100,000.