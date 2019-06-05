Officials: Two charged after 12-year-old is raped at gunpoint in Kentucky

Two men are charged in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old in Harrison County.

Kentucky State Police arrest records say 19-year-old Hezekiah Hockensmith drove a 12-year-old girl away from a relative's house while 18-year-old Jonathan Carpenter was sitting inside the vehicle on May 31.

Troopers say Carpenter showed a pistol and told the girl to perform sex acts with him.

The report states Hockensmith would park the vehicle at his home while Carpenter would rape the victim inside despite the girl refusing to go into the bedroom. Carpenter would hold the pistol to the 12-year-old's head before raping her.

Hockensmith would admit in an interview with troopers that he could hear what he described as sex coming from inside the home.

The victim was reported missing, and Hockensmith would later drop her off at a gas station.

Kentucky State Police arrested the two less than a week after the alleged crimes. Carpenter is charged with first-degree rape and sodomy while Hockensmith is charged with complicity to first-degree rape and sodomy.

Carpenter remains in jail on a $50,000 bond while Hockensmith was released on a $25,000 bond.

