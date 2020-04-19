Officials announce 1,197 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 33 additional deaths

Public health officials in Illinois have announced 1,197 new cases of COVID-19, including 33 additional deaths.

The announcement of new cases brings the statewide total to 30,357 cases, including 1,290 deaths in 93 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one year to older than 100 years.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials released the following information on the deaths announced Sunday:

• Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 unknown 90s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

• Kane County: 1 female 90s

• Madison County: 1 male 50s

• Monroe County: 1 female 90s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 90s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 60s

• Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

IDPH said "for all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov."