Officials announce John Deere Classic is canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

The John Deere Classic has been canceled according to the John Deere Classic's website.

"Because of the continuing COVID-19 restrictions around events and public gatherings in the surrounding area, the 2020 John Deere Classic has been canceled," officials said on the website. "The tournament will, however, continue its commitment to the 2020 Birdies for Charity campaign, including a promise to deliver at least a five percent bonus to all participating organizations. Last year, the tournament raised $13.8 million for 543 organizations."

The John Deere Classic was scheduled for July 6 - 12 this year. This would have been the Quad Cities' 50th PGA Tour event and the 21st played at Deere Run.

“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Clair Peterson. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

This is a developing story. TV6 will update this story as more information becomes available.