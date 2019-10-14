Officials announce road closures in Davenport due to rise of Mississippi River

City officials have announced some closures due to the rising Mississippi River.

On Monday, Oct. 14, officials said River Drive is impassable between Gaines and Myrtle Streets and between Pershing Avenue and Perry Street.

Eastbound River Drive is being detoured at Marquette Street to 3rd Street and westbound River Drive is being detoured at 4th Street due to water being over the road.

City officials say commuters can expect detours to remain in place until the middle or end of next week.

The river is expected to crest Monday, Oct. 14 at around 17.3 feet, more than two feet over flood stage. Officials say it's expected to recede to 16 feet by next week and it's possible for the river levels to remain high or slightly rise again through late October due to the wet weather patterns.

